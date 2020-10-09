Deadly crash on Springridge Road in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies responded to a deadly crash Friday morning. The collision happened on Springridge Road near Davis Road.
The accident involved a Toyota Camry and a Chevy Corvette.
Investigators said the female driver of the Toyota Camry died at the scene. The male driver of the Chevy Corvette was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries.
LATEST STORIES:
- 862 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Hurricane Delta weakens slightly on path to US
- Dog feces tossed into Denver yard with Trump, ‘All Lives Matter’ signs
- Meet the Candidates: 2nd District U.S. House
- Meijer recalls cantaloupe sold in 6 states due to salmonella risk