Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Deadly crash on Springridge Road in Hinds County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies responded to a deadly crash Friday morning. The collision happened on Springridge Road near Davis Road.

The accident involved a Toyota Camry and a Chevy Corvette.

Investigators said the female driver of the Toyota Camry died at the scene. The male driver of the Chevy Corvette was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories