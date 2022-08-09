COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Copiah County on Monday, August 8.

According to MHP, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 near Crystal Springs.

Investigators said a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 37-year-old Adaiah Curry, of McComb, was traveling south on I-55 when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree in the median.

Curry and the passenger, 33-year-old Aaron Curry, of Indianola, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.