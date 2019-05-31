Deadly early morning crash in Hinds County
Natchez Parkway Rangers investigates
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Natchez Parkway Rangers are investigating a deadly crash on the trace in Hinds County.
It happened just after 2:30 this morning.
Rangers say a 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck left the road, over-corrected and then flipped.
54-year-old Carmen Grubbs died at the scene.
53-year-old Anthony Tharp is recovering at a hospital-- and has serious injuries.
