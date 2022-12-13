NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana woman died at a Natchez home in what investigators are calling “suspicious circumstances.”

The Natchez Democrat reported Adams County deputies responded to a home on U.S. 84 where paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman, 30. She later died.

Deputies said they found the circumstances Newman’s death to be suspicious. Investigators processed the scene and collected evidence.

During the investigation, deputies said the homeowner, 50-year-old Richard Hudnell, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of Newman’s death.