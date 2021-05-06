Deep sewer hole sprays out water on Lorenz Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A deep sewer hole on Lorenz Street sprayed water in the air Thursday evening after crews hit a water line.

According to a witness, Jackson Public Works crews were trying to repair the five-foot deep hole, when they hit the waterline. They later moved on to another location.

The hole has been surrounded by several orange cones as a caution for drivers.

12 News reached out to city leaders to find out when crews will make repairs. Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams went out to look at the issue. According to city leaders, the issue happened at an old service line from a duplex, which didn’t get shut off.

Crews are working to get the line capped and isolated.