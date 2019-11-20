Deep South Pops is closing soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Deep South Pops announces the closing of their store after being open for 4.5 years. The information was released via social media.
Dear friends, it’s never easy to say goodbye. Due to the needs of our growing family, we are choosing a new path. The past 4.5 years have brought us wonderful employees that are like family and customers that have become close friends. We can never tell you what your support means to our family. We will continue to be open until the end of this month. So, please drop by. Stock up on your favorite pops and have a warm drink. Thank you for the memories, the support, and the love, Jackson. ❤️Deep South Pops