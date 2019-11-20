Deep South Pops is closing soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi State Department of Health suspends infant care at Crossgates Methodist Children's Center in Brandon indefinitely following the death of an infant there in August.

According to MSDH, the autopsy report, police investigation, and the timing of activity shown on the facility’s surveillance video, the MSDH determined that the facility violated rule 1.25.9 (1a) of the state Child Care Facility Regulations in failing to prevent the death of a child in its care.