JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced a reticulated giraffe at the zoo died on Monday, December 5.

A necropsy report will be finalized by the end of the day to determine the cause of death of the giraffe, Knox.

The Jackson Zoo took possession of Knox from the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, Texas, in 2015.

Courtesy: City of Jackson

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved zoo animal,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. “Knox brought joy to many, many zoo visitors over the years. Our thoughts are with our dedicated zoo staff who commit themselves to taking care of these majestic animals on a daily basis.”