JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the attorney for William “Polo” Edwards cross-examined an eye-witness in the murder trial against his client.

Edwards is accused of killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis inside Shadow Robinson’s Clinton home on May 1, 2022. Robinson said Edwards showed up to her home unannounced.

She said she heard shots and saw her friend, Davis, lying facedown on the floor. Robinson said Edwards appeared calm after the shooting.

Defense Attorney Tom Fortner attempted to poke holes in Robinson’s story. He questioned her about why she never gave investigators Davis’ phone until days after his death.

Fortner said police found ammunition and magazines for a 9mm at her home, which was the same type of gun that killed Davis.

Fortner also brought up this isn’t the first murder trial Robinson has been in. In 2001, she shot and killed her boyfriend, Lennell Moore, and was found guilty of manslaughter.

“I shot him, but I didn’t kill him. He didn’t die in my apartment, but I did shoot him, tough,” Robinson testified.

“But he did die from that gunshot wound,” stated Fortner.

Robinson replied, “He died from the gunshot wound, but he died from a few other components.”

The jury also heard from Wayne Derrick, who lives near Robinson. He stated he was working on his computer when he heard gunshots. Derrick said he saw a black pickup truck driving away from the scene the night of the homicide.

Investigators John Saw, with Madison police, also took the stand to speak about GPS tracking, which showed Edwards left Lexington to head to New Orleans after the homicide. He was arrested in New Orleans after a chase.

Edwards was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County. He pled not guilty and was denied bond in the case.