JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The defense rested its case in the trial of William “Polo” Edwards on Monday, August 28.

Edwards is accused of killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis inside Shadow Robinson’s Clinton home on May 1, 2022.

On Monday, the defense called Edwards’ wife, Doreece Edwards, to the stand. She testified that the two had separated in August 2020 because she saw pictures of him with Robinson.

His wife claimed she had never seen Edwards with a handgun.

Attorney Dennis Sweet was also called to testify. Sweet claimed he remembered receiving a phone call from Edwards and was notified Edwards was wanted in connection to the homicide. Sweet said he advised Edwards to turn himself in.

Edwards was arrested in connection to the case after a chase in New Orleans on May 3, 2022. He was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County. Edwards pled not guilty and was denied bond in the case.

Court is expected to resume at 2:00 p.m. on Monday.