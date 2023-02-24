KOSCISUKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are working on a major paving project in Kosciusko.
Breezy News reported crews began the project this week on North Wells Street.
The city approved the project in June 2022, and it was expected to begin in August 2022. However, there was a delay in getting the materials.
The following streets will be paved in the city:
- Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
- Wells Street
- Natchez Street
- Jackson Street (From Highway 35 to the square)
- Maple Street
- Aponaug Road
- West South Street (From West Jefferson to Tipton Street)
- Love Road
- College Street
- Valley Road
- Smythe Street
- 2nd Avenue
- 4th Avenue