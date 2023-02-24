KOSCISUKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are working on a major paving project in Kosciusko.

Breezy News reported crews began the project this week on North Wells Street.

The city approved the project in June 2022, and it was expected to begin in August 2022. However, there was a delay in getting the materials.

The following streets will be paved in the city:

Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Wells Street

Natchez Street

Jackson Street (From Highway 35 to the square)

Maple Street

Aponaug Road

West South Street (From West Jefferson to Tipton Street)

Love Road

College Street

Valley Road

Smythe Street

2nd Avenue

4th Avenue