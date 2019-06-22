Local News

Delta backwater pumps: Lobbyists take plea to US president

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks supports the push for pumps in the Delta backwater.

In 2008, the environmental protection agency blocked the project out of fear that the pumps might hurt the wetlands and the wildlife living in the area.

Recently, Miss. Gov. Phil Bryant lobbied in D.C. for water pumps, with the Trump Administration for the pumps.

The president recently approved federal disaster relief money for Mississippi, following severe storm damage to the state.
 

