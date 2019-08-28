Hood says Reeves lacks solutions on healthcare

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)Attorney General Jim Hood says reeves went up against a judge now he’s facing a prosecutor.

Hood the Democratic nominee for governor is facing GOP nominee Tate Reeves in the general election .

The four term AG say Reeves lacks solutions.

“He’s just throwing around labels cause he doesn’t have any program to deal with our healthcare crisis that we’re dealing with,” Hood said.

The Houston, Mississippi native joined medical professionals at the Jackson Medical Mall to advocate for his healthcare plan.

“It’s costing us now one way or the other and we got 31 hospitals in jeopardy we have 5 closed, we’ve had 5 in bankruptcy and you know one of them is up near where I’m from up in Amory,” he said. “That was a wonderful hospital and so we’ve got to change—I think there’s a coalition of people albeit people in the Delta and different places Republicans and Democrats.”

He’s expects the issues will be front and center

“Lines will be drawn in this race where I’ll be pointing out where they’re not telling you the truth they’re just throwing around labels trying to scare people to death,” said Hood. “We’re going to be talking about issues and one of them front and center is going to be healthcare.”

Hood spoke to Justice Bill Waller Jr., who lost in the Republican run-off against Reeves and said he would love to have his endorsement.

“I’m proud of the issues he ran on , he ran on the issues you know what we saw with Tate Reeves doing nothing but just throwing around labels and you know talking about things that just inflamed people,” said Hood.

Hood’s internal polling shows him ahead in the race

Reeves did not have a public event today. The campaign released the following statement:

“Hood is pushing the Democrat party line that government health care expansion is a free magic solution. It’s a lie. Tate proposed a conservative plan that was endorsed by the Mississippi State Medical Association.”

The democratic nominee toured the Jackson Medical Mall, including the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health System which partners with UMMC.

Hood adds, he believes the expansion will allow Mississippi to gain economically.

