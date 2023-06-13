Demolition began on Tuesday for the abandoned Casa Grande apartment complex in Jackson. (WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Demolition began on Tuesday for the abandoned Casa Grande apartment complex in Jackson.

The complex has been vacant since 2014, making it susceptible to illegal dumping, fires and vagrants. Leaders aid the demolition project will cost taxpayers around $200,000.

City officials hope the project will help push legislation for a land bank that would allow for a public-private partnership in acquiring the property.

“This is a prime opportunity to lift up our legislative agenda for a land bank. Right? Because a land bank allows communities to more proactively enforce the quality-of-life standards that we want to see around them. And we want to do so without criminalizing poverty, but we want to give the community some power, some influence over these matters. And currently, they don’t have it,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

The Rental Registry ordinance stated that landlords must stay in code compliance to lower the risk of future dilapidated buildings.