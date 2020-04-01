Department of Justice makes $850M available to help public safety agencies address COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorneys Mike Hurst of the Southern District of Mississippi and

William C. “Chad” Lamar of the Northern District of Mississippi announced Wednesday that the U.S.

Department of Justice is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to

the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for these critical funds.

According to the Department of Justice, the department is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available for drawdown within days of the award.

“These funds will go directly to our local and tribal governments in order for them to

secure essential supplies and equipment necessary to keep our citizens safe,” said U.S. Attorney

Hurst. “I can think of no better way to fight this pandemic than to get this money out quickly and

directly to our men and women on the front lines fighting this global crisis in our communities.”

“These funds will aid our state, local, and tribal partners during this pandemic to continue

performing the necessary and important work that they do on a daily basis. We appreciate the

efforts to make these funds immediately available because we are all in this fight together, and

by continuing to work together, we will win,” remarked U.S. Attorney Lamar.

“This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history and an especially dangerous

one for our front-line law enforcement officers, corrections officials, and public safety

professionals,” said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General

Katharine T. Sullivan. “We are grateful to the Congress for making these resources available and

for the show of support this program represents.”