JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A previously deported man from Mexico, who unlawfully returned to the United States and possessed a firearm, will be in prison for the next two years.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced the sentence of 36-year-old Antonio Andrade-Hernandez. He pled guilty to unlawful return after removal and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person earlier this year.

Court documents showed the Pearl Police Department received a report of an intoxicated man with a gun at a Pearl apartment complex in March. Law enforcement officers responded to the area and located Andrade-Hernandez with a gun pointed at his head. The officers were able to get Andrade-Hernandez to surrender peacefully.

A records check revealed that Andrade-Hernandez illegally resided in the United States and had previously been removed. Since Andrade-Hernandez was illegally in the United States, it’s against the law for him to possess any firearm. He was indicted by a federal grand jury back in April.

The Pearl Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.