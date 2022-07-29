RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after they said a 13-year-old boy shot his 16-year-old girlfriend while filming a video.

The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 in the Oak Grove subdivision off of Old Fannin Road.

Deputies said the 16-year-old was helping the 13-year-old film a video when the shooting happened. She was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

According to Paul Holley, with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, the gun that was used in the shooting had been stolen.

Holley said the 13-year-old could face charges as an adult depending on what’s decided in youth court.

The shooting is being called “accidental” at this time.