RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are working to find a missing Florence man.

Johnathan David Hankins, of Florence, was last seen at his mother’s home in the Star community.

Investigators said the 39-year-old man is 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was reported missing to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office on July 14, 2022. If anyone has any information on the location of Hankins, they can contact Investigator Christian Dedmon at 601-825-1480.