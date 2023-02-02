ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies said they arrested a fugitive and his girlfriend after a chase.

Investigators said deputies spotted Matthew Williams on January 13, 2023, driving a vehicle that was registered to his girlfriend on Highway 61 North in front of the Burger King. They said Williams had several active felony warrants.

When deputies tried to stop Williams, they said he fled from deputies and left the vehicle near Holiday Apartments. Authorities were unable to locate Williams.

On January 31, deputies believed that Williams was at his girlfriend’s residence on Martin Luther King Road. Deputies said India Dobbins stated that Williams was not inside of her home. They secured a search warrant and later found Williams hiding behind a couch in the living room.

Matthew Williams (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

India Dobbins (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Williams and Dobbins were both arrested. Dobbins was charged with harboring a fugitive.

Williams was charged with felony fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle, two counts of felony false pretenses, and one bench warrant from Adams County Justice Court. Williams is also wanted in Lincoln County for an indictment in Circuit Court for felonious bad checks and in Copiah County for four counts of felony bad checks.