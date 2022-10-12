HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County deputies are investigating multiple shootings, including the shooting death of a teenager.

Sheriff Willie March said the teen was shot and killed inside his home in Durant on Monday, October 10. According to the sheriff, the suspect(s) shot into the home from the outside and hit the teenager.

On Friday, a man was shot in the head while standing outside his Tchula home. March said two or three people were walking nearby firing shots. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

March said a 20-year-old man was shot and killed two weeks ago in Goodman. He did not release any information about this case.