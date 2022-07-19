LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County deputies said a suspect was shot and killed during an attempted assault.

The Daily Leader reported the incident started just before 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 at a home on Katrina Lane. Investigators said they received a call about a suspect making a threat, but he left the scene.

According to deputies, the department later received a call about someone breaking into a home on Topisaw Drive. They said the suspect assaulted two men and fled in the vehicle. When deputies arrived, they learned that another neighbor on Topisaw Drive had been assaulted.

While deputies were still on Topisaw Drive, they received another call about a man attempting to break into a home on Reeves Road.

When they arrived at Reeves Road, deputies said they heard gunshots at a nearby home. They said the suspect attempted to attack the homeowner with his vehicle, and the homeowner shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time. Deputies said the homeowner who shot the suspect has not been charged. The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.