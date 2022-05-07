WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are looking into a string of burglaries that happened in the area.

The Vicksburg Post reported at least five people who live in the Oak Park Community reported their cars were broken into on Friday, May 6. They said small items were stolen. However, one said a loaded handgun was stolen. Bicycles and skateboards were also taken from driveways.

Investigators said three people were caught on security cameras checking door handles. According to the newspaper, the bicycles and skateboards were recovered, but no arrests have been made.

Sheriff Martin Pace is asking neighbors to lock their doors. He said the burglaries have only taken place in instances where doors were not locked. He also asks that neighbors never leave a loaded gun in the car.