HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies and SWAT are responding to an active situation in Utica.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said there is an active situation near the 6600 block of Highway 27 North in Utica. Traffic in the area has been affected, and some drivers will be at a standstill until they are diverted.

Jones said SWAT has been dispatched to a residence. No further information was provided.