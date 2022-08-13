WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County deputy was injured during a chase that landed the suspect in jail on Friday, August 12.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the deputy tried to stop a Grand Marquis that was driving south on Fisher Ferry Road around 11:00 p.m. The driver didn’t stop, and a chase headed south on the road.

Sheriff Martin Pace and other deputies joined the chase. Pace said the driver tried to turn onto Joyce Lane, but crashed the vehicle.

He said the driver ran from the scene and the deputy followed. The deputy was injured during a struggle while trying to catch the suspect. He was taken to River Region Medical Center by ambulance. The suspect was not injured.

According to the newspaper, the suspect will be charged with at least two felonies, felony eluding and felony assault on a police officer. More charges may be filed. The suspect was booked into the county jail.