Deputy kills man near casino; state investigating
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of an Arkansas man who was fatally shot by a deputy near a Mississippi Delta casino.
Washington County Deputy Coroner Charles Bell says 31-year-old Joshua Worth of Junction City, Arkansas, died around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Harlow's Casino in Greenville.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos says Worth was shot by a Washington County sheriff's deputy.
It's unclear what sparked the shooting. Washington County Sheriff Bill Barber declined comment to the Delta Democrat-Times, citing the state investigation. The casino hasn't responded to requests for comment.
Bell says Worth's body was just outside the casino's front door. It's unclear where he was shot. Bell says an autopsy was performed Wednesday.
Worth's brother tells WABG-TV that the man suffered from mental illness but wasn't dangerous.
