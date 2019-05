Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - 25-year-old Derrick McNair has been arrested and charged with murder for the fatal shooting.

The shooting happened on Skyview Drive last month, April 2019.

Walter Thompson Jr. passed away during this incident due to gunshot wounds.