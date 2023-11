HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation is underway after a detainee was found dead at the Hinds County Detention Center.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Terence Merriweather, 30, of Memphis, Tennessee, was found hanging in his cell at 3:35 p.m. on Sunday, November 5.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will investigate Merriweather’s death. Jones said foul play is not suspected.