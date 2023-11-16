HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Civil rights attorney Ben Crump discussed the initial findings of Dexter Wade‘s independent autopsy.

Officials said the 37-year-old had been hit by a Jackson police cruiser in March and later buried in a pauper’s field in Hinds County. His mother, Bettersten Wade, said she did not know that he was deceased until August 24.

According to information provided to Crump by Pathologist Dr. Frank Peretti, Wade’s body had not been embalmed and was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Peretti reported Wade’s body had multiple blunt force injuries to the skull, ribs, and pelvis. His left leg was amputated, and his body had been run over by a vehicle.

Crump said there was a wallet in the front pocket of Wade’s jeans that contained his state identification card with is home address, his credit card and a health insurance card.

The attorney said a full autopsy report is expected soon.

Dexter Wade (Courtesy: Ben Crump Law)

“The tragic news we received from the independent pathologist today was heartbreaking for everyone who knew and cared for Dexter Wade, especially his mother. The fact that Dexter had a state identification card and several other identifying items shows us that there was a concerted effort to keep the truth and manner of his death from his family. There is no excuse, not even incompetence, for not notifying a next of kin of an identified man’s death,” said Crump.

According to Crump, an investigator from the coroner’s office identified Dexter using fingerprints and reportedly turned it over to Jackson police to do the proper death notification on March 9. However, Wade said she did not receive any answers from authorities until August.

Wade’s body was exhumed from the pauper’s field in Hinds County on Monday, November 13, hours before his family arrived at the location.

A funeral for Wade is expected to be held on November 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.