Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi to host annual Bacchus Ball

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi will host their annual Bacchus Ball. Featured musical talents include Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster along with live and silent auction items.

The event will take place at the Country Club of Jackson on Saturday, February 5, 2022. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 11:00 p.m.

All of the money raised will fund patient assistance programs for uninsured Mississippians with diabetes, as well as fund Camp Kandu, a biannual diabetes camp for children.

