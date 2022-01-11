Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi to host annual Bacchus Ball

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Diabetes Foundation logo_1548889745352.png.jpg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi will host their annual Bacchus Ball. Featured musical talents include Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster along with live and silent auction items.

The event will take place at the Country Club of Jackson on Saturday, February 5, 2022. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 11:00 p.m.

All of the money raised will fund patient assistance programs for uninsured Mississippians with diabetes, as well as fund Camp Kandu, a biannual diabetes camp for children.

Click here to register for the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories