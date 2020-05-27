Digital First: Catfish Row Splash Pad reopens after months of being closed

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – After months of being closed due to the coronvirus pandemic, restrictions on outdoor recreational facilities in Vicksburg were eased on Monday. The Catfish Row Splash Pad was also opened at the beginning of the week.

The decision is leaving some neighbors with mixed emotions.

“I understand both sides of it. Everybody has a right to come to you or not. But we’re opening slowly,” explained Alderman Alex Monsour.

The alderman said the reopening of the splash pad is only the beginning of a full return to outdoor activities for children in the city.

“When we opened it up, we had three children out here and then later on in the day, we had six. So people are coming slow to it, but it’s giving them the opportunity to give them something to go back to normal where we haven’t been in a while.”

Right now, the capacity for the facilities is set at no more than 20 people at a time. Monsour hopes the city’s other recreational facilities will reopen soon.