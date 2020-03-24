Digital First: Dental offices forced to see emergency patients only

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The federal government is urging all medical offices to put off elective procedures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Several dentist offices closed due to the mandate, including Nash Family Dentistry in Vicksburg. The owner said this is the first time he has seen something like this.

“The problem is you don’t know who’s got it and who doesn’t. This virus is different anything we have encountered” said Dr. Nash.

Nash said his office is only seeing emergency patients, but the small business is also seeing how the virus is impacting businesses financially.

"I understand and that's why we do the precautions that we are going through. And that's why we aren't working full time right now."











At this point, Dr. Nash said they’re trying to stay compliant with the CDC guidelines on the coronavirus, as well as the mandate from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

