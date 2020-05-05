Digital First: Faith leader Jamal Bryant reacts to the reopening of Georgia

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announced air service providers’ new health and safety requirements to wear face masks or face coverings when traveling. The policies were issued by Delta, American, and United Airlines – all of which provide legacy air service at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).

Effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta (DL) and United Airlines (UA) have now made the guideline to wear a face mask or face covering a requirement. American Airlines (AA) is strongly encouraging face masks or face coverings be worn during travel and will begin making the guideline a requirement on Monday, May 11.