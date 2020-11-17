Digital First: How students can navigate through stress over money and finals during the holidays

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The most wonderful time of the year is finally here. As people prepare for the joys of meeting up with family and friends and relaxing over the holidays, college students are more stressed out than ever before.

Between finals week, arranging travel back home, money issues for holiday shopping and balancing a work schedule, and of course, the coronavirus, there is a major spike in stress levels of a college student.

Most students tend to find most of their stress increases between Thanksgiving and Christmas due to the effects of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and studying for finals.

Another factor found to contribute to students’ stress is the idea of traveling home for the holidays. Students have to arrange travel home if they do not keep their cars on campus, and that can cause extra expenses and time away from focusing on school and work, as well as extra stress from trying to find time off work in order to study for finals and go home for breaks.

Students have been having difficulty balancing their finances with their school work around the holidays, and this has seemed to be the main cause of student stress around this time of year. Michelle Johnson, a therapist, said there are different options for college students to alleviate stress during this season. They can participate in activities such as exercising, staying hydrated, leaving time for naps after all-nighter study nights and taking advantage of study groups.

The holidays can be a major burden on college students. The amount of activities and assignments going on can be overwhelming to a student. But the quicker they can learn to overcome the stress and emotions that go along with the holiday season, the quicker they can deck the halls stress free.

