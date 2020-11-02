Digital First: How to recover from Halloween candy binge

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Trick-or-treaters and Halloween partygoers consume a terrifying amount of sugar, so the hours afterwards can feel a little strange.

A typical child collects 3,500 to 7,000 calories in candy on the spooky holiday, one public health expert estimated. Adults help themselves, too, from their kids’ stash or at grown-up festivities.

“One of the main things that we see is the increased sugar sugar intake during this time of the year whether it be Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas. We’re eating a whole lot more candy,” Dr. William Jones, DMD.

The dental hygienist recommends that kids brush and floss daily.

“The most important time for them to push and floss is at night before they go to bed. A lot of times we brush in the mornings for fresh breath but at night kids don’t brush. If they don’t do that, then everything they eat throughout the day kind of adheres to those teeth any calls bacteria to form on them and they’re more susceptible to decay,” Hygienist Pammy Hall, RDH.

