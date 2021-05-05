Digital First: Jackson tornado path estimated by Storm Team 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An observed tornado tracked across the Jackson Metro on Tuesday afternoon, causing damage in dozens of neighborhoods around the city. The National Weather Service says they will survey the expansive damage today. Damage from the tornado will be used to determine the exact track of the storm and how strong the winds were.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier analyzed the radar & damage reports to estimate a possible path for Tuesday’s tornado. It likely touched down near Brownsville, well north of Bolton and Clinton. Then it moved into the city around 2:45 PM, tracking across I-220, through Fondren, and across I-55. The tornado then caused damage in Eastover, and moved into Rankin County. It likely lifted somewhere east of Brandon near I-20.





The wind damage was widespread across the state, with almost every county reporting some kind of damage. Surveys will continue over the next few days. Stay with 12 News for complete coverage for severe weather impacts.