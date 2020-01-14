Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

MDOT Severe Weather 2_140915

Download the WJTV 12 Weather App

Submit Storm Damage Pictures

Digital First: Junior Auxiliary of Madison giveaway

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior Auxiliary of Madison County hosted a GiveBack event on Tuesday at McNeal Elementary School in Canton.

Over the past year, the chapter has purchased apparel items through Agape North.

Agape North takes a portion of the purchase amounts and donates to local schools in the form of school apparel/uniforms.

The purchases by JAMC over the past year were enough to supply McNeal’s 3rd, 4th, & 5th grade students and teachers with new sweatshirts. The sweatshirts are the first clothing item to adorn the school’s newly-created crest.

While JAMC Chapter Members visited the school to donate the shirts, they were welcomed with excitement and appreciation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories