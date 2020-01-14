Digital First: Junior Auxiliary of Madison giveaway

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior Auxiliary of Madison County hosted a GiveBack event on Tuesday at McNeal Elementary School in Canton.

Over the past year, the chapter has purchased apparel items through Agape North.

Agape North takes a portion of the purchase amounts and donates to local schools in the form of school apparel/uniforms.

The purchases by JAMC over the past year were enough to supply McNeal’s 3rd, 4th, & 5th grade students and teachers with new sweatshirts. The sweatshirts are the first clothing item to adorn the school’s newly-created crest.

While JAMC Chapter Members visited the school to donate the shirts, they were welcomed with excitement and appreciation.