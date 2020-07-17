Digital First: Vicksburg organization hosts annual car show

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Since the early 1970s, the Vicksburg Cruisers Car Club has been showing off cars and servicing the community, distributing a lot of their money to charity.

Leading up to the car show, the organization typically hosts a drive-in movie night.

“Tonight, we’ll be showing Grease, which is a very popular movie and all that. We will have the projector and the screen all set up around five-ish and will start the movie at dark 30 which is probably around 8:30 tonight,” said Nicky Parker, who is the secretary and treasurer of the club.

The car show will be on Saturday, July 18. The show starts at 8:00 a.m. and will end at 3:00 p.m. There will be an award show at 2:00 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: