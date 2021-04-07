Digital First: Mayfield shares ideas, plans after being reelected as Vicksburg’s North Ward Alderman

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – During the Democratic primary election on Tuesday, incumbent Alderman Michael Mayfield defeated his opponent Alfred Webb 833-334, sweeping each of the six precincts that are included in the North Ward.

Mayfield said moving the city forward will be faced with many challenges. One of his main focuses: infrastructure.

Although Tuesday’s race was a primary election, it is the final challenge for Mayfield since there is not a Republican or Independent on June’s general election ballot.