Digital First: Mayor George Flaggs discusses mask mandate for City of Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – After a spike in COVID-19 cases in the City of Vicksburg, leaders will implement a new face mask mandate.

“In order to go into a business establishment in the City of Vicksburg, you have to have a mask now. And we are holding the business establishment responsible, making sure they post on the door that you have to have a mask when you go in to be served,” said Mayor George Flaggs.

Along with the new mandate, leaders announced the hire of Tabatha Martin-Crawford as the city’s new COVID-19 compliance officer.

“I’m really excited about it. When I go into the stores, I will look in just to make sure that they have the station set up and the advertisement posted that masks should be worn. And just letting the public know how important it is for them to abide by the CDC guidelines,” she said.

The mandate will go into effect on July 18 and is set to end on August 3. To read more about the mandate, you can go to the city’s website.

