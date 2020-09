JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - During the month of September, Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) is partnering with the Mississippi Air and Army National Guard, the United States Navy, and the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center to observe Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. MSVA will provide virtual training for local clergy and awareness tips for the general public in hopes of reducing the suicide rate of the heroes that have served our state and country.

According to the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, 60,000 Veterans died by suicide between 2008 and 2017.