Digital First: Mississipians come together to agree on a new state flag

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi voters approved the new design for the state flag.

The flag was designed by Rocky Vaughan, with design support provided by Sue Anna Joe, Kara Giles, and Dominique Pugh. The design features a white magnolia on a blue banner with red and gold bars on each end. The magnolia is encircled by twenty five-point stars, plus a star representing indigenous Native Americans, and the words “In God We Trust.”

The new flag replaces the former flag, which contained the Confederate battle emblem. State lawmakers retired the former flag during the summer.

“We had an overwhelming vote yesterday in favor of a new state flag, which was unbelievable. But I wouldn’t really be surprised, because I’ve seen the support from everybody,” said Mack Varner, an attorney in Vicksburg.

Varner was appointed by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann to be on the Commission to Redesign the State Flag. He said the vote was a great moment for the state.

“Everybody I’ve been in contact with has been overwhelmingly and in support of our new flag. The colors, the way it hangs close to the American flag, and I think everyone is very pleased about it as I am also.”

