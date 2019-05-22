Digital First: Mosquitoes and Heartworms plague Mississippi Video

MAGEE, Miss (WJTV) - Malaria, West Nile, Zika... over hundreds of years humans have found a way to deal with mosquito-borne illness only for another one to crop up.

Humans aren't the only ones at risk; Our furry family members are at particular risk here in the Deep South. For dogs and cats, mosquito bites can be deadly.



Just 60 days after one bite from an infected mosquito, pets can easily develop adult-sized worms in their hearts.

Dr. Scott Kennedy in Magee said "Heartworms are spread by mosquitos to dogs and cats too and that is because we have a lot of moisture and rainfall here."

Preventative medication for your dog or cat is affordable and it’s easy…Or, a lot more so than treatment of heartworms after your pet gets this horrible disease.

"It [prevention medication] is obviously supposed to work, but nothing is 100-percent, but that's why you want to protect your pet, because 99 [percent] is better than zero [percent]."



While WJTV was at the veterinary office, a husky was dropped off to get prevention pills, but before he could get the meds, vets always must first test them for the worms.

"...it's positive results, so this dog has Heartworms in the lungs and chambers of the heart," Kennedy said, moments after testing the dog's blood.



What now for this husky? It will be a daily battle with treatment, lasting anywhere from 60 to 120 days, until the large worms in the heart die.

For more information contact your local vet. or click here for a look at the symptoms.

