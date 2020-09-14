Digital First: New scooters in Vicksburg raise questions for some in the city

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A new way to get around in Vicksburg has raised questions for people who live in the city. Many are concerned whether or not the leaders used money to purchase the scooters for the downtown area.

“We have zero dollars in this. Zero cents in this. This is no risk to the city. The city has no cost associated with this,” said Mayor George Flaggs.

According to the mayor, this is strictly the cost to the company, Blue Duck. With the new scooters, the mayor said he wants the transportation to be something people want to be a part of.

The project will start with about 25 scooters and will be available for people to use starting Thursday.

The scooters will be available between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

