Digital First: Ride along with Vicksburg’s compliance officer

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Tabitha Crawford is the compliance officer for the City of Vicksburg. As part of her normal routine, she works to ensure businesses are following the city’s COVID-19 guidlines.
For about five hours a day, she goes to different businesses in the city to educate those who may be violating the city’s COVID-19 regulations.
Crawford says during this time, she looks for things like those who may not be wearing face coverings and stores that don’t have sanitizing stations.
