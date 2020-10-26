Digital First: Toys for Tots looking for the community to get involved with donations this year

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s one of the best-known holiday charity events in many communities: The Toys for Tots campaign.

In Warren County and Port Gibson, the Toys for Tots campaign is getting an early start. In fact, it’s already underway. They’re also expanding the program to help kids in a neighboring county.

The familiar bins are out in several locations.

Billy’s Italian Restaurant (4000 S Frontage Rd Suite 112B)

Shonna Nails and more (1910 Drummond St)

Mutual Credit Union (All 5 Location: Cherry St, Frontage)

The Turkey Leg Hut (1412 Washington St)

The house of hair(2121 Clay St Suite E)

The biscuits company

River Hill Bank (frontage rd)

Homes Bank (Near Mutual)

“The donations can be monetary. The donations can be a toy. A new toy of any kind aging from 2 to 16 for boys and girls” Jacqueline Brown, Coordinator.

The organization serviced close to 2,000 families in 2019. Enrollment started October 1 and will end November 15.

