Digital First: Vicksburg community mourns loss of Dr. W. Briggs Hopson Jr.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg community is remembering the life of Dr. W. Briggs Hopson, Jr. Hopson passed away on Saturday. He was 82.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Hopson retired in 2017 after serving 50 years as a physician. He also served as a community activist in Vicksburg.

Leaders in the community shared posts that honored the doctor.

Dr. W. Briggs Hopson, Jr. will forever be remembered as a visionary. From improving Medicaid for the poor in our state to his leadership and support of the Miss MS Pageant, Dr. Hopson was always on the side of progress. God’s peace to his family as we remember a life well-lived. George Flaggs, Mayor of Vicksburg

Dr. Hopson was the consummate medical professional. He was always courteous, kind, and a true gentleman and scholar. At the time of his retirement, the hospital took the opportunity to celebrate his career of accomplishments and commitment to medical excellence. Our surgical suite is named in honor of Dr. Hopson in tribute to a man who leaves a significant legacy in our medical community. Benjamin Richaud, CEO

Dr. Hopson is survived by his wife, Pat, and his four children and their families.

There will be a drive-by visitation on Friday, June 26, at the Vicksburg Convention Center from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

