Digital First: Vicksburg Fire Chief talks water safety after boy drowns

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Like any other summer, this is the time where many people like to enjoy summer break by going to the beach or the pool. But sometimes that can be dangerous.

During a summer camp at the YMCA in Vicksburg on Wednesday, eight-year-old Trevion Gray drowned at the pool. Officials administered CPR to the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danzcyk said it’s important to make sure to take safety precautions while swimming.

“We need to use good common sense. So if we have children, children don’t need to watch children. So we need to have adult supervision there. Those that are supervising children need to be alert. Not be distracted. Not talking to other adults or talking on the phone,” he stated.

Because kids like to play in the pools, sometimes it could lead to horse-playing. But if it seems unsafe, the fire chief encourages parents to stop them.

“If you see something you don’t like, like horse-play, or kids docking each other, and you think that, ‘Hey, that’s not safe,” tell them. Stop them,” said Danzyck.

He said it’s important to stay away from any distractions and follow all of the rules posted at a pool at all times.

“Most any poor or beach will have posted rules. Things you can and can’t do. Obey those rules and enjoy yourself,” said Danzyck.

