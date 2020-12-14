Digital first: Vicksburg High School opens Gator Store

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg High School officially opened “The Gator” store on Friday, December 11.

The store will be fully stocked with Gator merchandise. Vicksburg High School’s store will be fully functioned and worked by students, as a part of our curriculum to help students in their entrepreneurship class.

