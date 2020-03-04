Digital First: Vicksburg Mayor in D.C. for federal assistance

A little over a week ago, Vicksburg Mayor, George Flaggs sent a letter to President Trump for federal assistance to fix the recent damages in the Military Park.

Mayor Flaggs says his trip to Washington D.C. serves for two purposes. One, he’s with the Warren County delegation to talk to all the congressional members about the extent of the damage of the things that they look forward to and assist with resources. His second purpose is the annual Rivertown initiative which includes all mayors along the Mississippi River.

So far, they’ve met with members of the congressional delegation about the extent of the damages and also the constant flooding along the Mississippi River and how it’s impacted the economy and how it’s displacing families.

Tuesday’s Meeting

Tuesday night they were briefed by members of Army Corps of Engineers. They have the district commander and many more from the staff to bring an update and at the same time have their annual dinner. The mayor says Wednesday morning His meeting scheduled with Cindy Hyde Smith was to give more details about the extent of the damage in the national military Park. According to Mayor Flaggs, she plans to make contact with the secretary of Interior to make certain that they can expedite this project.

Congressman Bennie Thompson & Mayor George Flaggs

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith & Mayor George Flaggs

Sen. Roger Wicker & Mayor George Flaggs

Mayor Flaggs address members of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, the CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Carnegie Institute

Flaggs plans to be in D.C. for a few more days to meet with members in the White House before he leaves.