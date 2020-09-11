Digital First: Vicksburg mayor talks about meeting the needs of young people in the city

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. discussed how the city is working to meet the needs of young people.
This comes after city leaders reinstated the juvenile curfew after recent youth violence in Vicksburg, including one murder.
