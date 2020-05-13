Digital First: Vicksburg student reflects on graduating amid COVID-19 pandemic

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Things are different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. School districts are beginning to hold commencement ceremonies online.

Andreya McGee is one of many seniors graduating from Vicksburg High School. She said at this point, she’s happy to be finished.

“It wasn’t really bad to me. I was just happy that I was getting my diploma,” said Mcgee.

As she looked at the other seniors, McGee could tell they were not so happy with how the school year ended.

“I could tell to a lot of the seniors, they were heartbroken and stuff like that. I kind of wish that I graduated with my class, too. It would’ve been more time inside the facility.”

That didn’t stop McGee’s excitement about reaching her goal to graduation. During her time in high school, she was active in many clubs and organizations.

“I got an award for student body vice president, National Honor Society vice president, class representative.”

McGee plans to major in psychology at Jackson State University.